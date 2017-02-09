Old Dominick distillery takes part downtown revitalization

Revitalization took a full-flavored step forward as Old Dominick Distillery filled its whiskey barrels in order to start the aging process.

Across from Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken in Downtown Memphis, the distillery plans to make its own Tennessee whiskey and vodka.

"This is not exactly a micro distillery. We have big dreams," Old Dominick Distillery's marketing director, Helene Champ, said as she gave WMC Action News 5's Brix Fowler a tour of the 2-story, 50,000 square foot facility on Thursday.

The distillery is the brainchild of the D. Canale family, who were whiskey makers in 1866 until prohibition put them out of business.

Alex Castle and her team filled some of the distillery's first whiskey barrels on Thursday. It will take four years for the whiskey to age, but don't worry, customers will have plenty to enjoy until that time comes. They will be serving up Memphis vodka and a bourbon-based family heritage drink in the distillery's two tasting rooms. There will also be a retail spirits shop for visitors.

"It's very important for the D. Canale family to support the community and the downtown community," Champ said. "It's important to them."

Old Dominick Distillery is set to open this Spring.

