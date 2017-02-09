MPD: 2 children found safely after being taken by non-custodial - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

MPD: 2 children found safely after being taken by non-custodial parent

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Two children were found safe after they were taking from their baby sitter’s home, according to Memphis Police Department.

For part of Thursday morning police officers were on an urgent search for two baby girls.

Camilla Williams, 1, and Camil Williams, 11-months, were taken from their baby sitter’s home in the 2400 block of Dwight Road by their non-custodial father, Charles Williams, 21.

"Their dad had been sitting across the street watching us all morning," the babysitter said. "He got out of the car and went to the granddad's car and grabbed the baby out of the car and put the baby in his car, and he grabbed the baby out my door and put the baby in the car, and he sped off."

The babysitter said she called 911 and the mother of the children as soon as Williams turned the corner.

"Police were here within two minutes," she said.

She said she is not sure why Williams chose such drastic actions. However, she said she didn't feel the children were in any danger.

"He's mad at the momma so, I'm not sure. But, I'm pretty sure he won't harm his children," she said.

Police searched for three hours for Williams and the children.

The two children were located safely at Wayfarer Circle at the home of a family member.

"It's a lot of relief to know that they're OK," she said.

Police said Williams was taken into custody at approximately 1:30 p.m. The babysitter said she's thankful for the fast response of law enforcement.

"They was on top of everything," she said.

