Teen charged with murder in shooting death of Clarksdale football player

Marcus Myles has been charged with murder in the shooting death of Hill (SOURCE: Clarksdale Police)

Months before graduation, a Clarksdale High School senior was shot and killed.

Clarksdale Police Department said the shooting happened in the 1000 block of King Street on Wednesday night.

Deyeveon Hill, 18, was shot twice, once in the arm and once in the chest, according to CPD. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Family said he played football and had just signed on as a running back for Pearl River Community College.

"He wouldn't do any harm to anybody. He was just real sweet," cousin Jaquana Holmes said. "It was shocking, because we didn't expect it."

Police said Marcus Myles, 18, is charged with murder in the shooting death of Hill.

Myles' bond was set at $1 million.

"If I would have went to class today, it wouldn't have been the same without him sitting behind me, or asking for candy, or just picking on me," classmate Locorria Thomas said. "He's going to be missed. 2017, we're going to be there for him when we walk the stage."

