Breakdown shows thousands of good-paying jobs available in Memphis

There are thousands of jobs unfilled in the City of Memphis. In fact, the WMC Action News 5 investigators discovered about 16,000 jobs are empty as of February 2, 2017.

Despite an unemployment rate of 6 percent, an estimated 16,000 jobs remain unfilled in Memphis.

2,000 jobs requiring no special training available in Memphis

Nurses and commercial drivers are some of the Memphis jobs that have the most openings.

WMC Action News 5 Investigators found 16,000 open jobs in the city.

Breaking down the numbers on those unfilled jobs reveals a telling story: many of the jobs offer good pay.

The top 5 unfilled positions in Memphis are as follows:

Health care (mostly nurses) Commercial drivers Service industry jobs Law enforcement Information technology jobs

Three thousand nursing jobs are unfilled. Those jobs have an average pay of $63,000 a year.

Three thousand commercial driving jobs are unfilled. Those jobs have a starting pay of $43,000.

Of the 16,049 jobs currently available, only 1,100 of them are unskilled positions. The remaining 14,949 jobs have an average pay of $45,900.

Kevin Woods spends his days trying to help people find jobs. He's the executive director of the Workforce Investment Network.

"Those individuals that are listening today need to know that those opportunities are available, and that we have the resources to connect them to those opportunities," Woods said.

If you continue to look at the open positions, you'll find 3,000 open positions in the retail and service industries. Some of those positions pay $15 an hour.

Four hundred law enforcement positions are currently unfilled. Those jobs have a starting salary of about $40,000.

There are more than 200 job openings in the information technology field. The jobs have an average salary of $43,000.

"When I pull that report next month that list could be very different, because it's based on the jobs that they have open right now," Woods said.

So how can you find and apply for all these open jobs?

First, go to Jobs4TN.gov and create a profile.

Then, you should either go to the Memphis Works website, or download the free Memphis Works app (it is available on Apple and Android devices).

You may also want to visit the Workforce Investment Network. That site has plenty of tools to help you find these open jobs.

