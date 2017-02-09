MBI searches for man missing for over a year

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is searching for a man that has been missing since 2015.

MBI is asking for the public's help in locating Bruce Anthony McCurdy, 49, who was last seen in August 2015.

McCurdy's last known address was in Lawrence County, and he was last seen in the Hinds and Rankin County area.

His abandoned red GMC Canyon truck was located in the Silver Creek Community.

If you have any information on the location of McCurdy or come into contact with him, you are asked to call the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation at (601) 987-1530.

