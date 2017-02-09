Spelling bee winner gives prize money to animal shelter

A middle school spelling bee champion showcased that he is more than just a talented speller.

Guy Carpenter, 14, won the Corinth Middle School and Alcorn County spelling bee. He was awarded $50 for finishing in first place, but instead of spending the money on himself, he chose to donate it to animals in need.

“I think it shows the quality of the individual that he wanted to donate his winnings to help the homeless animals in Alcorn County. I met him and he is a wonderful young man,” said Charlotte Doehner, the Corinth-Alcorn County Animal Shelter volunteer director.

Carpenter is the son of Shane and Kim Carpenter of Corinth. He decided to donate his $50 prize to the Corinth-Alcorn County Animal Shelter.

“He impresses me every day,” Shane Carpenter said.

The Corinth-Alcorn Animal Shelter's mission is "to save the abused, neglected, abandoned and injured animals in Corinth and Alcorn County in Mississippi." It is a non-profit, no-kill organization. Volunteers, community leaders and staff manage the shelter. It is funded by the City of Farmington, the City of Corinth, the Alcorn County board of supervisors, and private donations.

Carpenter will go on to compete in The Mississippi Spelling Bee in Jackson, Miss., on March 14. The bee will be aired by Mississippi Public Broadcasting.

