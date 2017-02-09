Dogs, cars confiscated during South Memphis investigation

Officers took away dogs and cars as part of an ongoing criminal investigation at a property on Krayer Street, according to police.



Undercover officers with the Organized Crime Unit and uniformed officers worked in the investigation Thursday morning. Several vehicles were towed and dogs taken from the property. Currently, no criminal charges have been filed.



The homeowner, Kiezra Hicks said she returned home from class at Lemoyne-Owen College and was served a search warrant.

She said about 15 cars were taken from her property right next to her house along with six of her pit bulls. On her front door was a notice to comply stating to contact Memphis Animal Services for more information on the dogs.



"What's illegal about living?" Hicks said.



She said she suspected police searched her home for drugs but didn't find any.



When we asked about the large number of cars seized, Hicks said some were for personal use and others were for sale.



Hicks said her father was taken away in handcuffs. However, it's unclear if he was arrested (he may have been detained).



Police have not released any charges, and said this is an ongoing investigation.

