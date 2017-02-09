Major winter storm blankets much of New England

Think today’s cool-down was hard to bear after the 70s this week? Be glad you’re not in New England.

Gusty winds and blowing snow blanketed New York City today, shutting down transportation services, schools, and businesses.

Close to a foot fell across the NY-NJ-CT area, causing white-out conditions for much of what was the morning commute. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph were reported along with temperatures hovering in the mid to upper 20s. Unfortunately, re-freezing overnight will cause the roads to remain hazardous.

My parents live in Staten Island, and my brother and sister in law live in Long Island. Take a look at some of the pictures they sent from this morning’s snow!

The good news? Temperatures in the 40s are expected over the weekend which will help to melt and thaw out the city. For us? Expect 70s this weekend. Winter so far feels far removed from us here in the Mid-South. Enjoy it while it lasts!

Meteorologist Andrew Kozak

