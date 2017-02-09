Tennessee bill would create sales tax holiday for guns and ammunition

A bill proposed in Tennessee would create a sales tax holiday for guns and ammunition.

Representative Dennis Powers (R-Jacksboro) wants the "Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday" to be held the first weekend of September each year. HB 0744 would exempt taxes between 12:01 a.m. on the September 1 and 11:59 p.m. the following Sunday.

The "Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday" would be subject to firearms: any weapon designed, made, or adapted to expel a projectile by the action of an explosive or any device readily convertible to that use. This includes a shotgun, rifle, pistol, revolver, BB guns, or muzzleloaders. It does not include explosive weapons.

If passed the bill would take effect July 1, 2017.

Senator Mae Beavers (R-Mt.Juliet) also filed for introduction for the Senate on February 19, 2017.

A similar weekend, making guns-sales tax exempt is already held yearly in Mississippi.

To view the complete bill, click here.

