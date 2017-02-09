Neighborhood rallys support for All Star Lanes

The Sea Isle Park Neighborhood association has a message for anyone who intends to create trouble at Billy Hardwick’s All Star Lanes.

“We’re going to support this business,” said Sandi Rogers, a vice-president of the Sea Isle Park neighborhood who’s spearheading a gathering on Friday, February 10, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., to celebrate the city’s most beloved bowling alley on White Station Road near Interstate 240.

“You’re not going to come here and shoot up our bowling alley,” said Rogers, after a triple shooting on January 31 stunned the East Memphis neighborhood.

Nothing like this has ever happened before in the 35 year history of All Star Lanes.

According to police reports, an argument inside the bowling alley erupted and a suspect went out to his vehicle, got a rifle and fired it through the front doors of All Star Lanes as the business was closing on January 31.

Police have named a person of interest in the case, 18-year-old Justin Johnson, but have yet to find Johnson for questioning.

The pot luck celebration on Friday will take place inside the bowling alley with free hot dogs, water, and chips supplied by neighbors in the Sea Isle Park neighborhood.

“Everyone is invited to bring something to the party--plates, napkins, you name it, and we’ll serve everyone from the concession stand. When our food and drinks run out, we’ll invite people to support All Star Lanes and buy refreshments at the concession stand,” said Rogers.

All Star Lanes has hosted countless birthday parties and bowling league competitions over its long history. Rogers said people from all over the Mid-South enjoy All Star Lanes but its home base for many in the Sea Isle Park neighborhood.

“Young couples moving into the community are just learning they don’t have to drive to Midtown or Downtown to have fun. They can just jump on their bike and come here,” Rogers said. “It’s a great place for kids to have fun and stay out of trouble,” the event organizer said.

The bowling alley was founded in 1982 by Hall of Fame Bowling superstar, Billy Hardwick. His son, comedian Chris Hardwick, has had great success on cable and network television in recent years and is the host of NBC’s The Wall that you can watch Tuesday evenings at 7 p.m. on WMC Action News 5.

