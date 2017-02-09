16-year-old indicted for first-degree murder in drive-by shootin - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

16-year-old indicted for first-degree murder in drive-by shooting

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Yamar Calvin, 15, was indicted for first-degree murder (SOURCE: SCSO) Yamar Calvin, 15, was indicted for first-degree murder (SOURCE: SCSO)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A 16-year-old was indicted Thursday on first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder charges.

Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich said Yamar Calvin is accused of firing shots into a crowd of teenagers at approximately 11 p.m. on April 24 in the Foote Homes community.

Amberya Davis, 15, was shot in the back and died from her wounds. Another teenager was injured in the shooting.

Investigators said the drive-by shooting was the result of a dispute between a number of teenagers.

Calvin was 15 at the time and was arrested two days after the incident. 

He was also indicted for employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony. 

