16-year-old indicted for first-degree murder in drive-by shooting

A 15-year-old girl was shot and killed on Vance Avenue in the Foote Homes community just before midnight Sunday.

A family is one step closer to seeing justice for the death of their daughter after she was shot and killed outside a Memphis home.

Mother of murdered teen spoke to her seconds before she died

A 16-year-old was indicted Thursday on first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder charges.

Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich said Yamar Calvin is accused of firing shots into a crowd of teenagers at approximately 11 p.m. on April 24 in the Foote Homes community.

Amberya Davis, 15, was shot in the back and died from her wounds. Another teenager was injured in the shooting.

Investigators said the drive-by shooting was the result of a dispute between a number of teenagers.

Calvin was 15 at the time and was arrested two days after the incident.

He was also indicted for employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.

