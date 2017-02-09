Rhodes College presents symposium on 'Jews and Muslims in Shakespeare's World'

Two preeminent cultural historians, Shapiro and Brotton will engage in a far-ranging dialogue about how Judaism and Islam were –and remain –part of the British national story. Debates about religious intolerance then and now make this discussion particularly relevant as Brotton and Shapiro will explore the differences and similarities between our world and Shakespeare’s.

Brotton and Shapiro will discuss “Jews and Muslims in Shakespeare’s World," at Rhodes College on February 22 at 6 p.m.

Free and open to the public, this symposium will be held in Hardie Auditorium of Palmer Hall and is presented as part of the college’s “Communities in Conversation” lecture series and Pearce Shakespeare Endowment.

It will be preceded by a reception at 5:30 p.m. and followed by a question and answer session with the two authors.

Shapiro teaches in the English department at Columbia University, and his research and writing focuses on reconstructing the life of Shakespeare to demystify his genius. Shapiro’s Shakespeare and the Jews was re-released this year in a 20th-anniversary edition.

Brotton is bestselling author of A History of the World in Twelve Maps (2012). In his book The Sultan and the Queen: The Untold Story of Elizabeth and Islam, he addresses the relationship between England and the Ottoman Empire in the 16th century.

