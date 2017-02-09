Rhodes College presents symposium on 'Jews and Muslims in Shakes - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Rhodes College presents symposium on 'Jews and Muslims in Shakespeare's World'

(SOURCE: WMC Action News 5) (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)

Two preeminent cultural historians, Shapiro and Brotton will engage in a far-ranging dialogue about how Judaism and Islam were –and remain –part of the British national story. Debates about religious intolerance then and now make this discussion particularly relevant as Brotton and Shapiro will explore the differences and similarities between our world and Shakespeare’s.        

Brotton and Shapiro will discuss “Jews and Muslims in Shakespeare’s World," at Rhodes College on February 22 at 6 p.m.

Free and open to the public, this symposium will be held in Hardie Auditorium of Palmer Hall and is presented as part of the college’s “Communities in Conversation” lecture series and Pearce Shakespeare Endowment.

It will be preceded by a reception at 5:30 p.m. and followed by a question and answer session with the two authors.

Shapiro teaches in the English department at Columbia University, and his research and writing focuses on reconstructing the life of Shakespeare to demystify his genius. Shapiro’s Shakespeare and the Jews was re-released this year in a 20th-anniversary edition. 

Brotton is bestselling author of A History of the World in Twelve Maps (2012). In his book The Sultan and the Queen: The Untold Story of Elizabeth and Islam, he addresses the relationship between England and the Ottoman Empire in the 16th century. 

Find Communities in Conversation on Facebook.com/Communities.in.Conversation, on Twitter @Rhodes_CiC,  or on Instagram @cic1848

Those with specific inquiries about Communities in Conversation or upcoming events can contact Dr. Jonathan Judaken, the Spence L. Wilson Chair in Humanities at Rhodes, at judakenj@rhodes.edu or (901) 843-3292.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Friday, May 25 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-05-25 18:57:52 GMT
    This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    More >>

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    More >>

  • Police release body cam footage of I-95 shooting death

    Police release body cam footage of I-95 shooting death

    Friday, May 25 2018 11:21 PM EDT2018-05-26 03:21:37 GMT
    Marcus-David Peters was shot and killed by a Richmond police officer on Monday, May 14. (Source: Richmond Police Department)Marcus-David Peters was shot and killed by a Richmond police officer on Monday, May 14. (Source: Richmond Police Department)

    The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.

    More >>

    The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.

    More >>

  • 3-year-old MS girl beats odds, will have life-changing surgery

    3-year-old MS girl beats odds, will have life-changing surgery

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 11:35 PM EDT2018-05-24 03:35:05 GMT
    Zoey (Left), Tishana (Middle), and Quantrel Alford (Right) (Source: WMC Action News 5)Zoey (Left), Tishana (Middle), and Quantrel Alford (Right) (Source: WMC Action News 5)

    Beating the odds. It's the inspiring story of a 3-year-old Mississippi girl who doctors thought would never survive an awful diagnosis. 

    More >>

    Beating the odds. It's the inspiring story of a 3-year-old Mississippi girl who doctors thought would never survive an awful diagnosis. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly