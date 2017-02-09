VIDEO: Handcuffed inmate headbutts deputy

An angry inmate took out his aggression on a Union County deputy.

The shackled man, Daniel Stewart Berry, headbutted the deputy while he was being escorted into court Thursday morning.

Berry was in custody accused of robbing a convenience store on Highway 30, according to WTVA.

During the robbery, customers were able to detain Berry until officers arrived.

Berry's bond is set at $200,000.

