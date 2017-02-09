Man remains on the run after armed robbery of Family Dollar

Memphis police are searching for a man who robbed Family Dollar at gunpoint on Sunday, February 5 just after 9 a.m.

The man took money from the register and fled the scene on foot from the Third Street location. He was last seen running northbound towards Airview Road.

This is an ongoing investigation. No arrests have been made at this point.

If you have any information about the suspect please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274.

