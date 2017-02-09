Mysterious car problems launch Southaven investigation - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Mysterious car problems launch Southaven investigation

By Jerry Askin
Connect
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
Man wanted for questioning. (Source: Southaven Police Department) Man wanted for questioning. (Source: Southaven Police Department)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A simple trip to Walmart turned into a nightmare for one Southaven woman.

Instead of quickly getting in and out of the store, she ran into car problems, but now police are wandering if her car problems were part of a crime.

Southaven Police Department is working to identify a man seen on surveillance video.

The man walks up to the woman and tells her that her car appears to have oil leaking from it. He offers to help her out.

"She declines so she goes ahead and drives to the Ford dealership," Lt. Mark Little said.

Mechanics at the Ford dealership said someone cut her car's transmission line

Police said they don't know if the man in the video had anything to do with the woman's car trouble. In fact, they said he may have just been a Good Samaritan trying to help.

Still, they want to talk to him to find out what he knows.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Friday, May 25 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-05-25 18:57:52 GMT
    This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    More >>

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    More >>

  • Police release body cam footage of I-95 shooting death

    Police release body cam footage of I-95 shooting death

    Friday, May 25 2018 11:21 PM EDT2018-05-26 03:21:37 GMT
    Marcus-David Peters was shot and killed by a Richmond police officer on Monday, May 14. (Source: Richmond Police Department)Marcus-David Peters was shot and killed by a Richmond police officer on Monday, May 14. (Source: Richmond Police Department)

    The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.

    More >>

    The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.

    More >>

  • 3-year-old MS girl beats odds, will have life-changing surgery

    3-year-old MS girl beats odds, will have life-changing surgery

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 11:35 PM EDT2018-05-24 03:35:05 GMT
    Zoey (Left), Tishana (Middle), and Quantrel Alford (Right) (Source: WMC Action News 5)Zoey (Left), Tishana (Middle), and Quantrel Alford (Right) (Source: WMC Action News 5)

    Beating the odds. It's the inspiring story of a 3-year-old Mississippi girl who doctors thought would never survive an awful diagnosis. 

    More >>

    Beating the odds. It's the inspiring story of a 3-year-old Mississippi girl who doctors thought would never survive an awful diagnosis. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly