Mysterious car problems launch Southaven investigation

A simple trip to Walmart turned into a nightmare for one Southaven woman.

Instead of quickly getting in and out of the store, she ran into car problems, but now police are wandering if her car problems were part of a crime.

Southaven Police Department is working to identify a man seen on surveillance video.

The man walks up to the woman and tells her that her car appears to have oil leaking from it. He offers to help her out.

"She declines so she goes ahead and drives to the Ford dealership," Lt. Mark Little said.

Mechanics at the Ford dealership said someone cut her car's transmission line

Police said they don't know if the man in the video had anything to do with the woman's car trouble. In fact, they said he may have just been a Good Samaritan trying to help.

Still, they want to talk to him to find out what he knows.

