Super Suds laundromat robbed at gunpoint

Officers responded to the scene of a robbery at the Super Suds Coin-Op Laundry, located at 4413 Macon Road on Thursday, February 9 at 12:28 a.m.

Law enforcement were advised that at about 12:00 am, two males approached the business armed with handguns. The suspects ordered the attendant inside where they took items from the victim and the store.

The two men were wearing all dark clothing and scarves covering their faces.

No arrests have been made at this point. This is an ongoing investigation.

