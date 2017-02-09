18-year-old dead, 19-year-old fighting for his life after shooti - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

18-year-old dead, 19-year-old fighting for his life after shooting

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Donquarius Alexander was killed in a shooting near LeMoyne-Owen College on Thursday evening. (Source: Friends) Donquarius Alexander was killed in a shooting near LeMoyne-Owen College on Thursday evening. (Source: Friends)
Dominique Peeples was injured in the shooting. (Source: Friends) Dominique Peeples was injured in the shooting. (Source: Friends)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Blood was pressure washed off the sidewalk Friday following a shooting that killed an 18-year-old man and injured a 19-year-old near LeMoyne-Owen College.

Memphis police officers responded to the shooting call in the 800 block of Garden Row Drive just after 7 p.m. on Thursday. 

According to neighbors, Donquarius "DQ" Alexander, 18, and Dominique Peeples, 19, are the two men who were shot. Alexander died as a result of his injuries. Peeples remains in critical condition at Regional Medical Center, but his mother said he is expected to make a full recovery. 

"I heard the shots at the store. I was ordering some food," said Siara Dowdy, who lives in the neighborhood. "They came and said somebody just got shot and he's dead and one of them is at the hospital. It just needs to stop, for real."

Those who knew Alexander are shocked to hear about the shooting.

"A lot of people knew him," Wendell White said. "It's just kind of very emotional. But, you gotta keep God first and just keep praying."

White said he rushed to his friend's side when he heard the shots.

"I ran down there to try to see what was going on. I opened the car door and I saw D.Q., he was lying right there. He was dead and I seen so many holes in him," White said. "I was just in shock."

Others in the area are not shocked by the violence.

"It's normal, you know. Just don't pay it too much mind," Jonathan Smith said.

Police are investigating what may have led up to the shooting. Right now, they do not have a description of the shooter.

Neighbors said there is only one thing to do following such an incident.

"Stay positive, stay on the right track, and try to do something with your life besides waste it sitting on the couch like a potato," White said.

