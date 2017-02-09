MIM Volunteer Expo allows volunteers to put skils into action du - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

MIM Volunteer Expo allows volunteers to put skils into action during festival

(SOURCE: WMC Action News 5) (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

The Mid-South is showing off why it’s one of the most charitable areas in the U.S.

Potential volunteers packed the Memphis Botanic Garden for the annual Memphis In May Volunteer Expo Friday night. Organizers tell us they have high number of returning volunteers and say the reason for that is the bonds that are created while giving back to the community.

“People keep coming back because it's so much fun to volunteer. You create a network of friends. A group of people that you love and enjoy and it really shows when people come back every year, “ said marketing manager Grant Braden.

The expo allowed volunteers to put their particular skill sets, interests and talents into action during the festival.

The Memphis in May International Festival Volunteer Program is widely recognized as one of the strongest volunteer programs in the world, being recognized for excellence seven times by the International Festival and Events Association.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

