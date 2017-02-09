Logan's Roadhouse employee attacked at work

Memphis police responded to a call at Logan's Roadhouse in East Memphis where an employee was reportedly attacked inside the restaurant.

"To know it’s happening here, we work right up the street. That's scary." Tangie Washington said.

Washington and her friend, who met here at Logan's Roadhouse in East Memphis for dinner, are shocked to hear about a beat down inside the restaurant Wednesday night.

"That's very scary that you can't come out and enjoy yourself and have a meal or just being with friends. Someone acting crazy," Washington said.

According to police, a woman went inside Logan's and asked to see a female employee. When the employee came out of the kitchen, the suspect started hitting the employee with her fists in front of customers, then ran out of the restaurant to a waiting car.

A witness saw an employee who had been fired driving the getaway car.

The victim and witness told police they believe the attack was in retaliation for the getaway driver's termination.

The victim is at work and has no serious injuries from the attack.

Employees said they saw the assault, but were not allowed to talk.

Police know the identity of the terminated employee. So far, no one is in custody.

