Parsons out for Grizzlies-Warriors at FedExForum

When the Memphis Grizzlies host the Golden State Warriors Friday night at FedExForum, they'll be without one of their frontline players.

Starting forward Chandler Parsons is out for the game. It's not because he's injured, though.

It's a planned rest and recovery day as he continues to comeback from off-season knee surgery.

Parsons, who started the season late on a 15-minutes per game play restriction, has seen his minutes increase to about 25 a game and his play has gotten better as well.

Parsons had eight points and led the Griz with seven assists in Wednesday night's blowout win over Phoenix, 110-91.

The Griz also re-sign point guard Toney Douglass to a second 10-day contract He's averaging more than five points, two point five rebounds and two assists a game.

Look for him to get a deal for the rest of the season.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.