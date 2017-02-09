Tiger women's basketball gets win at Tulane

In women's college basketball, the Memphis Tigers defeated Tulane 55-52 on Thursday.

Memphis had nine steals in the first half. That was the second most steals in a half this season. Against Nicholls State in the second half, Memphis had 10.

The 13 steals for the Tigers is the 11th time this season Memphis has had double figure steals.

Cheyenne Creighton and Brea Elmore finished with a team-high four steals.

Taylor Williams scored a team-high 15 points while Cheyenne Creighton and Brea Elmore each had 11.

This was the first victory in New Orleans for the Tigers since January 18, 2008. Memphis improved to 25-19 against Tulane with Thursday's victory.

With the win, Memphis is now in sole possession of sixth place in the American Athletic Conference standings.

The 52 points scored by Tulane was almost 14 points lower than its season average.

Memphis returns to the Elma Roane Fieldhouse on Feb. 15 for a 7 p.m. contest against East Carolina.

