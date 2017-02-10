2 injured as car goes through two backyards before crashing into - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

2 injured as car goes through two backyards before crashing into townhouse

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A driver ran off the road, through two backyards, and into a townhouse early Friday morning in Memphis.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene on Central Avenue near Milton Avenue just after 3 a.m.

According to Memphis police officers on the scene, the driver took down a fence after veering off the road. The driver then crashed through three patio fences before hitting the townhouse.

"I was just hoping nobody killed or hurt. You know what I'm saying? Because this is a peaceful neighborhood," neighbor Edward Lane III said.

One of the men who lives in the townhouse said he was lucky he stayed overtime at work.

"I was planning on coming home early, but for some reason I stayed at work for an extra two hours, and I guess that's luck," he said.

The townhouse was not seriously damaged. The car ran over a few A/C units and MLGW was called to evaluate the damage.

Lane, who has lived in the area for 15 years, said speedy drivers have always been a problem.

"They always go fast around here, and it's sad to say but it shouldn't be like that," he said. "I just see a lot of, sometimes, people go through this light or come around the curb really fast. They've knocked the pole down and they've hit trees and stuff over there, so it's just people need to pay attention to what they're doing."

The driver was taken to the hospital with a broken leg. A passenger who was also taken to the hospital is expected to be OK.

Memphis Police Department has not said whether the driver will face charges. 

