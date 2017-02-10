Man injured during robbery in Home Depot parking lot

A man was injured during a robbery in a parking lot on Stage Road near Covington Pike early Friday morning.

Memphis Fire Department said the victim was robbed near a Home Depot store just before 6 a.m.

Memphis Police department said a man with a gun walked up the victim and fired shots. However, the victim was not hit.

The victim was cut by shattered glass and was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

WMC Action News 5 crews on the scene found a tractor-trailer and a car roped off with crime scene tape. It is not clear at this time how the two vehicles are related to the crime.

It is unclear at this time whether the suspect took anything from the victim before running away.

No suspect information is currently available.

