5 Great Things: Houston Middle pom team, Whitehaven 'mayor' honored, Brewster barbershop

Storms and roller coaster temperatures didn't stop awesome things from happening in the Mid-South this week. Here are our favorite five:

Dance team brings world championship to Memphis

Houston Middle School's pom team won the National Dance Team Championship in Orlando, Florida! They beat four Chinese teams, a Chilean team, and a Mexican team to earn this title. Thanks to the Houston Middle School cheer team for showing the world some of the talent that exists in the Mid-South.

Oxford student selected to compete for $250K science award

Oxford High School senior Shawn Chao is one of 300 students chosen for the Regeneron Science Talent Search, a competition for seniors who complete independent science research projects. Chao's entry centered on creating an algorithm to address the growth of algae in certain climates, such as the Mississippi Delta. He gets a $2,000 award for the work he completed and Oxford High School gets a $2,000 gr ant in Chao's honor. The top award is worth $250,000.

'Mayor of Whitehaven' honored for service to the community

The unofficial mayor of Whitehaven, Hazel Moore, was awarded the Memphis City Council Humanitarian Award for her decades of service and outreach. Moore is very dear to the hearts of those at WMC Action News 5. She started the Whitehaven Christmas parade, an event that WMC5 is proud to sponsor each year.

Barbershop inside elementary school gives free lessons, haircuts

Memphis barber Fidells Wood set up a barber shop inside William H. Brewster Elementary School in Binghampton. There, he volunteers, mentors and provides free haircuts to students. Woods is a barber in Cordova, but lives in the community near the elementary school and wanted to give back after visiting the school with his niece. Woods has visited the school every week for five years now.

Spelling bee winner gives prize money to animal shelter

Guy Carpenter, 14, won the Corinth Middle School and Alcorn County spelling bee. He was awarded $50 for finishing in first place, but instead of spending the money on himself, he chose to donate it to animals in need. He decided to donate his $50 prize to the Corinth-Alcorn County Animal Shelter. Carpenter will go on to compete in The Mississippi Spelling Bee in Jackson on March 14.

