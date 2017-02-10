Ballet on Wheels celebrates Black History Month

Ballet On Wheels Dance School and Company and the Memphis Public Library and Information Center are working together to host a Black History month event.

The exhibit, which runs through February 28, celebrates and honors the history of African American ballerinas.

"Groundbreakers: African-American Ballerina Stories of Triumph and Struggles" includes photos of African-American ballerinas including "History Firsts" and historical performance materials by Ballet on Wheels.

The next event is called entitled "Read, Write and Move" and is scheduled for Saturday February 18 from 1 p.m. through 2 p.m., followed by a Ballet on Wheels Dance Company performance the following Saturday, February 25 from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. All events take place at Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library at 3030 Poplar Avenue. All events are free and open to everyone.



For more information visit www.balletonwheels.org and www.memphislibrary.org.



