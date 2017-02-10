Ballet on Wheels celebrates Black History Month - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Ballet on Wheels celebrates Black History Month

(Source: Ballet On Wheels) (Source: Ballet On Wheels)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Ballet On Wheels Dance School and Company and the Memphis Public Library and Information Center are working together to host a Black History month event.

The exhibit, which runs through February 28, celebrates and honors the history of African American ballerinas.

"Groundbreakers: African-American Ballerina Stories of Triumph and Struggles" includes photos of African-American ballerinas including "History Firsts" and historical performance materials by Ballet on Wheels.

The next event is called entitled "Read, Write and Move" and is scheduled for Saturday February 18 from 1 p.m. through 2 p.m., followed by a Ballet on Wheels Dance Company performance the following Saturday, February 25 from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. All events take place at Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library at 3030 Poplar Avenue. All events are free and open to everyone.
 
For more information visit www.balletonwheels.org and www.memphislibrary.org
 
Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.
 
 


 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Friday, May 25 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-05-25 18:57:52 GMT
    This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    More >>

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    More >>

  • Police release body cam footage of I-95 shooting death

    Police release body cam footage of I-95 shooting death

    Friday, May 25 2018 11:21 PM EDT2018-05-26 03:21:37 GMT
    Marcus-David Peters was shot and killed by a Richmond police officer on Monday, May 14. (Source: Richmond Police Department)Marcus-David Peters was shot and killed by a Richmond police officer on Monday, May 14. (Source: Richmond Police Department)

    The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.

    More >>

    The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.

    More >>

  • 3-year-old MS girl beats odds, will have life-changing surgery

    3-year-old MS girl beats odds, will have life-changing surgery

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 11:35 PM EDT2018-05-24 03:35:05 GMT
    Zoey (Left), Tishana (Middle), and Quantrel Alford (Right) (Source: WMC Action News 5)Zoey (Left), Tishana (Middle), and Quantrel Alford (Right) (Source: WMC Action News 5)

    Beating the odds. It's the inspiring story of a 3-year-old Mississippi girl who doctors thought would never survive an awful diagnosis. 

    More >>

    Beating the odds. It's the inspiring story of a 3-year-old Mississippi girl who doctors thought would never survive an awful diagnosis. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly