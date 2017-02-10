The mild Mid-South winter continues! - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

The mild Mid-South winter continues!

By Spencer Denton, Meteorologist
MILD START TO 2017: January turned out to be a fairly mild month overall with only a couple of quick blasts of cold air. The NWS in Memphis produced a chart (below) that shows it was the 8th warmest January on record with an average temperature of 48.5°. That doesn’t sound all that warm, but that is taking into account the high and low. There were only a handful of days with highs below 50 and only a few truly frigid nights.

THE REST OF FEBRUARY LOOKS MILD TOO: According to the latest run of the Euro and even the long range GFS, temps will be at or above average both during the day and at night through at least the 25th. In fact, if this data is correct, we may not even see temps drop to freezing during that entire time frame. That’s pretty unusual, even for parts of the south.

So if you don’t like cold, enjoy this unseasonably warm pattern. And just think, the start of Meteorological Spring (March 1st) is just under three weeks away. But if we don’t get another hard freeze or two, the mosquito season may be even worse than normal this year. 

