Cheeses manufactured in TN being recalled over listeria fears

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Some cheeses sold in Tennessee are being recalled over fears of listeria contamination.

Routine testing found listeria in a sample of Amish Classic Colby deli horn cheese. The manufacturer, Deutsch Kase Haus, LLC, promptly recalled all cheeses that went through the same production line.

This means Amish Classic Colby deli horns with item numbers 55209, 110316V02, 110316V03, and 110316V04 are all being recalled.

The company is also removing packaged Amish Classic Colby Cheese with item numbers 55241 and 55245, Meijer's Colby-jack deli horn cheese with item number  110316V08, and Meijer's Colby deli horn with lot number 110216V05 because all of those cheeses were manufactured at the same facility located in Tullahoma, Tennessee.

Food and Drug Administration is investigating the source and extent of the contamination and determining how many retailers received these batches of cheese.

No illnesses have been reported in Tennessee. The investigation is ongoing.

