'The Illusionists' takes over Orpheum Theatre

Tickets are on sale for another spectacular show at The Orpheum Theatre.

This weekend, The Illusionists -- Live From Broadway will take the stage at the Memphis theatre.

The 2-hour show is packed with seven of the world's most incredible illusionists.

The seven stars are as follows:

Dan Sperry -- The Anti-Conjuror

Jeff Hobson -- The Trickster

Kevin James -- The Inventor

Andrew Basso -- The Escapologist

Colin Cloud -- The Deductionist

Jonathan Goodwin -- The Daredevil

An Ha Lim -- The Manipulator

The magic show is fun for children and adults of all ages. Click here to learn more about the show and how to purchase tickets.

