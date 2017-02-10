Vigil planned for convicted cop killer

The family of Treveno Campbell plan to host a vigil for the man recently convicted of killing a Memphis police officer in 2012.

Elected Shelby County School Board member Stephanie Love plans to support the family through the process.

Love said the vigil for Treveno Campbell will be on Saturday at 201 Poplar. They plan to pray for the man convicted of second-degree murder in the killing of MPD officer Martoiya Lang.

Since day one, Love has stood by Campbell's family. She said she supports him and his family, and she doesn't think Campbell's trial was fair.

"I know everybody in Memphis was watching the Treveno Campbell and officer Martoiya Lang's case," Love said. "Although we are very saddened by the fact an officer lost her life, we've--there are some people in the community that just don't--we don't feel that Treveno Campbell had a fair trial."

Lang was killed while executing a search warrant with other officers in 2012.

Campbell admitted to opening fire, but he said he didn't think he shot Lang. Plus, he said he would have never opened fire if he had known the people inside his home were officers.

Love believed the evidence in the trial was not enough to find Campbell guilty. That is why she said she is asking for people to pray for him at the same place he was convicted.

And she is asking, city leaders to work together to make sure the tragdey never happens again.

"This is not to bash the MPD, because we need them. It's not to bash 201 Poplar, because we need the judges and attorneys. It's to say, 'Hey, we need to work together on this process to ensure that this never happens again,'" Love said.

A spokesperson for the District Attorney’s office said since the sentencing phase of the trial has not happened yet, they cannot make a comment.

Officer Lang's family did not want to speak about the vigil. But, they said they will issue statements in court during sentencing.

Campbell's sentencing is scheduled for March 3. Organizer's for the vigil say they will hold a larger gathering at 201 Poplar on the day of the sentencing.

