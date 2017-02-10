Talking meteorology with great kids at Brighton Middle School

On a bright and chilly morning in Brighton, Tennessee, I brought the WMC Action News 5 Storm Tracker 5 to Brighton Middle School to talk a little about our business: meteorology and weather reporting.

Under the direction principal Mrs. Matthews and 6th grade science teacher Mrs. Collier, the students were in the process of learning all about the water cycle, cloud formation and different types of severe weather. It was great taking their questions and hearing about their aspirations. The best part? These kids are smart. They knew about some meteorology topics that I didn't really get into until I was in high school!

Take a look at some of these pictures. I hope to show more on WMC Action News 5 at 4 p.m. on this Friday.

If you are a teacher or know someone that is and would like one of us to visit your school, please don't hesitate to write!

Meteorologist Andrew Kozak

