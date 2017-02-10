A Better Mid-South: Barber gives back to the community - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

A Better Mid-South: Barber gives back to the community

Editorial by Tracey Rogers, Vice President and General Manager of WMC Action News 5:

How about something to lift your spirits and remind us that we can all give back?

Cordova barber Fidell Woods has a make-shift barber shop inside William H. Brewster Elementary School.

Every week for the last five years, Woods has given students free haircuts. 

While snipping and clipping, he also helps young men learn to read, do math, and build their self-esteem.

One of the school leaders recognized how important this could be for the students and put together a program called MANUP - Mentoring and Nurturing Unlimited Potential.

She discovered barbershops have a culture of motivating young boys, especially those in fatherless homes.

What are you doing to give back to your community?

I want to give Fidell Woods a great big High 5! Thank you for what you are doing to make this A Better Mid-South.

