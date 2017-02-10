Memphis Animal Shelter full after rescuing 17 dogs during MPD raid

Memphis Animal Shelter reduced its adoption fees to $50 after receiving 17 dogs following a Memphis Police Department criminal investigation.

MPD officers took seven dogs and several cars away as part of an ongoing criminal investigation at a property on Krayer Street on Thursday. It is unclear at this time whether the additional 10 dogs came from the same investigation.

MAS found itself at capacity and dropped the adoption fee from $75 to $50 in an attempt to encourage adoptions of other dogs. Adoptions of other dogs will help make room in order to avoid a significant hardship on the animals.

The adoption fee includes vaccines, spay/neutering, microschipping, heartworm testing, collar, leash and customized ID tags.

If you would like to adopt a dog, MAS is located at 2350 Appling City Cove, Memphis, TN.

To see adoptable pets and shelter hours, visit MAS online or call 901-636-1416. You can also send a message to MAS via Facebook.

