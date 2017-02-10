Shelby County dismissed from $10M rape kit lawsuit - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Shelby County dismissed from $10M rape kit lawsuit

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Photo Source: WMC Action News 5 archives) (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Shelby County is no longer part of a lawsuit filed in connection to a rape kit backlog, but the City of Memphis remains listed on the lawsuit.

A civil court judge ruled in favor of the county--allowing it to be dismissed from the case.

More than 10,000 rape kits were left untested for years in Memphis. In 2013, the city formed a task force dedicated to getting the rape kits tested and putting rapists behind bars. 

Several victims, whose rape kits were never tested, filed a lawsuit against the city, police department, and Shelby County.

For victims like Gwendolyn Tatum, she has waited for this day in court for years.

"I'm just sorry that it took so long for this to come to light like this," Tatum said. "It's been a nightmare, and I just want it over. That's all I want to do is get it over, because I have to keep reliving this when I go to sleep."

The lawsuit was filed in 2014 and is a ground-breaking case which victims say can change rape kit policies across the state.

"I want the city to admit and be true," Tatum said. "They mistreated us. We were mistreated. All of us, not just me. It's a whole lot of us out there. They don't have the strength to come and stand up forward."

The attorney representing the victims said this decision is a step forward.

"The city is not immune. The plaintiffs can go forward," attorney Daniel Lofton said. "This is what we've waited on for a very long time."

Lofton plans to file a motion to reconsider today's decision and have the county added back in the case.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Friday, May 25 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-05-25 18:57:52 GMT
    This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    More >>

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    More >>

  • Police release body cam footage of I-95 shooting death

    Police release body cam footage of I-95 shooting death

    Friday, May 25 2018 11:21 PM EDT2018-05-26 03:21:37 GMT
    Marcus-David Peters was shot and killed by a Richmond police officer on Monday, May 14. (Source: Richmond Police Department)Marcus-David Peters was shot and killed by a Richmond police officer on Monday, May 14. (Source: Richmond Police Department)

    The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.

    More >>

    The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.

    More >>

  • 3-year-old MS girl beats odds, will have life-changing surgery

    3-year-old MS girl beats odds, will have life-changing surgery

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 11:35 PM EDT2018-05-24 03:35:05 GMT
    Zoey (Left), Tishana (Middle), and Quantrel Alford (Right) (Source: WMC Action News 5)Zoey (Left), Tishana (Middle), and Quantrel Alford (Right) (Source: WMC Action News 5)

    Beating the odds. It's the inspiring story of a 3-year-old Mississippi girl who doctors thought would never survive an awful diagnosis. 

    More >>

    Beating the odds. It's the inspiring story of a 3-year-old Mississippi girl who doctors thought would never survive an awful diagnosis. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly