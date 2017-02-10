18-year-old arrested for bowling alley shooting

Memphis Police Department is searching for a man they believe has information about a shooting at a bowling alley.

An 18-year-old is in custody accused of shooting three people at a Memphis bowling alley.

Memphis Police Department said officers arrested Justin Johnson Friday.

The shooting at Billy Hardwick's All Star Lanes happened on January 31.

According to police reports, an argument erupted inside the bowling alley. Johnson was part of the argument before he went out to his vehicle, got a rifle, and fired it through the front doors of the bowling alley just as the business was closing.

Moments after MPD announced the arrest, a planned rally at Billy Hardwick's celebrated. The group came together to support the local business, and while they were there they learned that an arrest had been made.

"This says to Memphis, look at our community, look at how we support each other," Sandi McNeely said.

McNeely has been bowling for 50 years. She said she's going to keep supporting her favorite bowling alley.

"I got up the next morning, after they had the shooting last week, and it just came to me. I said we need to do something to support them so people aren't scared to come here," Sandi Rogers said.

Rogers said Billy Hardwick's has been family owned for 35 years.

"Everyone that has contacted us has said, 'We're not staying at home. We're coming, and we're going to support,'" Kelly Frasure, whose family owns Billy Hardwick's, said.

"That's exactly what this community is telling Memphis," McNeely said. "We won't stand for this, we won't stand for this violence."

