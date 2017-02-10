Proposed bill seeks to repeal law classifying babies as legitimate if born via artificial insemination

A proposed bill in the Tennessee General Assembly seeks to repeal a law that currently classifies babies born as a result of artificial insemination as legitimate children.

Representative Terry Lynn Weaver (R-Lancaster) proposed HB 1406, which is intended to repeal the current statute (TCA 68-3-306), which considers a child as legitimate if born through artificial insemination at the consent of the husband.

"A child born to a married woman as a result of artificial insemination, with consent of the married woman's husband, is deemed to be the legitimate child of the husband and wife." - (TCA 68-3-306)

The bill proposed by Weaver, with the Senate equivalent (SB 1153) proposed by Senator Joey Hensley (R-Hohenwald), would repeal that statute.

Sen. Hensley said the bill repealed was deemed unconstitutional by the state Attorney General.

