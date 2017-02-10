Cellphone store hit twice by robbers, $11K in product stolen

Cricket Wireless robbers remain on the run after striking the business twice.

On October 16, 2016, just after midnight, three men entered the Cricket Business in the 3400 block of Austin Peay.

The men crawled on the floor of the business looking through cabinets and boxes. Several items, worth an estimated $2,000, were stolen from the business.

On December 8, 2016, the same store was broken into by who appear to be the same suspects as the previous burglary. Approximately $9,000 in product was stolen.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.