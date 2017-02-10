Burglars stake out apartment complex before striking

People at Camden Grove Apartments in Cordova claim they are being targeted by thieves. Thieves targeted its residents eight times since December.

"It's scary, because I'm home by myself with my three babies," Kori Robinson said.

Shelby County Sheriff's Office said the eight burglary reports filed since December report thousands of dollars worth of items werestolen.

One of the victims said the suspects waited until he left for vacation before they struck.

"What's what these people do," neighbor Ray Peters said. "They know your goings and comings routine, and so if you leave, they come in."

The apartment complex issued a notice to residents warning them of the recent break-ins.

Still, residents want to know what law enforcement is doing to keep them safe.

"We have stepped up patrols in that area," Shelby County Sheriff's Office spokesman Earle Farrell said. "We have undercover officers driving through that complex and other complexes in the area."

In the meantime, residents are taking their own precautions.

"I have a friend called a Glock, and I have a 128-pound German Shepherd," Peters said.

"I always just keep my eyes open, because honestly anything can happen," Robinson said.

So far, no one has been arrested in connection with the burglaries.

