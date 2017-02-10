Man's home vandalized: 'Message from KKK. You took my flag'

A Jackson man plans to call the FBI after coming home to a cross and "KKK"spray-painted on his front door on February 9.

Stanley Wesley was notified by a friend about the vandalism. The friend told Wesley to come home.

Wesley told the Clarion Ledger, “I thought somebody was playing around. Actually, they set my house on fire. We caught the fire in time.”

Wesley said he was able to put out most of the fire and the fire department handled the rest.

A note was also found that read, “N-----s respect your dollar$. STOP NOW. Message from KKK. You took my flag. Pay back. Mississippi burning.” Two women's names were listed along with the message, "Stop now."

Jackson police are now investigating what could be a hate crime.

Wesley is the president of "Respect Our Black Dollars." He told the Clarion Ledger that he had no idea who the women may be or who could have done this.

