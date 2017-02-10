Identity thief caught at traffic stop

A 49-year-old year old woman is charged with burglary and identity theft.

According to a police report, Teresa Shorter shattered a passenger window out of a vehicle and stole a purse at Bellevue Baptist Church this week.

Inside the stolen purse was a credit card, wallet, gift cards and $400 dollars.

Police arrested Shorter during a traffic stop.

