Millennials buying less lottery tickets

It looks like Millennials are less interested in buying lottery tickets.

Overall ticket sales rose 9 percent last year compared to 2015, but the number of people in their late teens to early 30s is falling.

Only 1/3 of Americans age 18 to 29 said they played in the last year.

That has U.S. lottery officials worried about the odds for future growth.

