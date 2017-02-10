Man uses bottle of antifreeze to fight off intruder - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man uses bottle of antifreeze to fight off intruder

James Slater (Source: WMC Action News 5) James Slater (Source: WMC Action News 5)
Marvin Lewis and Kevion Bruce (Source: MPD) Marvin Lewis and Kevion Bruce (Source: MPD)
Marquan Perry (Source: MPD) Marquan Perry (Source: MPD)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

An investigation into a stolen car report Thursday night turned into a chase through Garden Grove Apartments, according to police. The chase led officers to stolen guns and ammunition.

According to the police report, officers went to the apartments around 8:30 p.m. looking for a stolen Infiniti. They found the stolen vehicle in the parking lot next to a Nissan Maxima that was also reported stolen.

Officers said when they walked toward a group of men, those men scattered, running from the area. Police chased the men and eventually found four of them. They found Marvin Lewis and Kevion Bruce hiding in the closets of a nearby apartment. A third man, Marquan Perry, tried to escape officers by forcing his way inside a nearby apartment.

"I saw him coming up towards my way," James Slater said. "I instantly went into defense mode."

Slater said his wife and child were inside the home when Perry tried to come inside. Slater said he feared for their safety. When Perry tried pushing open Slater's door, Slater said he hit him with a bottle of antifreeze.

Police arrived shortly afterward and arrested Perry. Officers said in addition to the two stolen cars they found stolen guns and ammo inside the cars. Finding out about the illegal weapons Slater said he was thankful the situation didn't escalate.

"Stay safe and stay prayed up is all I can do," Slater said.

According to police, Marquan Perry was arrested and charged with aggravated burglary and theft of property. Marvin Lewis was arrested and charged with burglary of a motor vehicle and theft of property. Kevion Bruce was arrested and charged with burglary-motor vehicle, theft of property, and possession of controlled substance with intent to manufacture/del/sell.

A 17-year-old, who's name was not released in the reports because he is underage, was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, theft of property, and for two outstanding warrants for failure to appear in a felony case and possession of a controlled substance marijuana.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Friday, May 25 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-05-25 18:57:52 GMT
    This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    More >>

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    More >>

  • Police release body cam footage of I-95 shooting death

    Police release body cam footage of I-95 shooting death

    Friday, May 25 2018 11:21 PM EDT2018-05-26 03:21:37 GMT
    Marcus-David Peters was shot and killed by a Richmond police officer on Monday, May 14. (Source: Richmond Police Department)Marcus-David Peters was shot and killed by a Richmond police officer on Monday, May 14. (Source: Richmond Police Department)

    The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.

    More >>

    The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.

    More >>

  • 3-year-old MS girl beats odds, will have life-changing surgery

    3-year-old MS girl beats odds, will have life-changing surgery

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 11:35 PM EDT2018-05-24 03:35:05 GMT
    Zoey (Left), Tishana (Middle), and Quantrel Alford (Right) (Source: WMC Action News 5)Zoey (Left), Tishana (Middle), and Quantrel Alford (Right) (Source: WMC Action News 5)

    Beating the odds. It's the inspiring story of a 3-year-old Mississippi girl who doctors thought would never survive an awful diagnosis. 

    More >>

    Beating the odds. It's the inspiring story of a 3-year-old Mississippi girl who doctors thought would never survive an awful diagnosis. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly