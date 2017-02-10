Man uses bottle of antifreeze to fight off intruder

An investigation into a stolen car report Thursday night turned into a chase through Garden Grove Apartments, according to police. The chase led officers to stolen guns and ammunition.

According to the police report, officers went to the apartments around 8:30 p.m. looking for a stolen Infiniti. They found the stolen vehicle in the parking lot next to a Nissan Maxima that was also reported stolen.

Officers said when they walked toward a group of men, those men scattered, running from the area. Police chased the men and eventually found four of them. They found Marvin Lewis and Kevion Bruce hiding in the closets of a nearby apartment. A third man, Marquan Perry, tried to escape officers by forcing his way inside a nearby apartment.

"I saw him coming up towards my way," James Slater said. "I instantly went into defense mode."

Slater said his wife and child were inside the home when Perry tried to come inside. Slater said he feared for their safety. When Perry tried pushing open Slater's door, Slater said he hit him with a bottle of antifreeze.

Police arrived shortly afterward and arrested Perry. Officers said in addition to the two stolen cars they found stolen guns and ammo inside the cars. Finding out about the illegal weapons Slater said he was thankful the situation didn't escalate.

"Stay safe and stay prayed up is all I can do," Slater said.

According to police, Marquan Perry was arrested and charged with aggravated burglary and theft of property. Marvin Lewis was arrested and charged with burglary of a motor vehicle and theft of property. Kevion Bruce was arrested and charged with burglary-motor vehicle, theft of property, and possession of controlled substance with intent to manufacture/del/sell.

A 17-year-old, who's name was not released in the reports because he is underage, was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, theft of property, and for two outstanding warrants for failure to appear in a felony case and possession of a controlled substance marijuana.

