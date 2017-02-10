Ole Miss student seen head butting deputy might have used a dangerous drug

An angry inmate took out his aggression on a Union County deputy.

Ole Miss students are speechless after viewing the video of a fellow student head butting a deputy. They were even more shocked to learn about a drug he may have been using just prior to the incident.

It's shocking to see Ole Miss student Daniel Stewart Berry cursing and head butting a deputy after his arrest. Berry is accused of robbing a north Mississippi convenience store clerk of $20.

"He must have been really drunk or on something. He was really out of line," Noel Neilson-Salbach said.

Investigators believe Berry may have been on a synthetic drug with various names like flakaa, the devil's drug, gravel, $5 insanity, and zombie drug.

Students said they have never heard of the drug.

Despite having never heard of the drug, some said it's unsettling to know a fellow student could have been taking the drug.

"Just knowing we could be sitting in class next to him leaves me uneasy," student Sydney Stevens said.

The drug is similar to bath salts and can even be ordered online and delivered to your front door. Users of the drug can think they are super human.

Stewart is being held on a $200,000 bond.

