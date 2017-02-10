Special needs children treated like royalty at 'Night to Shine'

A Night to Shine is happening worldwide and the Mid-South was a part of bringing a special night to some very special children.

It was the night of a lifetime as each king and queen pulled up in a limousine, escorted onto the red carpet into Longview Point Baptist Church and treated like celebrities. They even had an area to get all glammed up at the event.

"It's my second time and I love it, awesome," Joey Baier said.

It was all about fun on Friday.

"Have fun and spend time with your loved ones," Dillon Adams said.

In partnership with the Tim Tebow Foundation, more than 200 churches and countless volunteers host Night to Shine. It's an event that provides a unique prom for people 14 and under with special needs.

"There is a lot of behind the scenes. Our church is a huge, huge help," volunteer Amber McCormick said. "I mean, people volunteering their time in anything that we've needed."

As friends snap it up at the photo booth, others hit the dance floor. First responders from DeSoto County Sheriff's Office, Mississippi Highway Patrol, and Hernando Police and Fire Departments were on hand to spread the love.

"It's great. If you look around they are all dancing, having a great time and that makes me happy seeing everybody having a good time," Hernando firefighter Lt. James Early said.

To complete the night, Tebow shared an encouraging message for everyone in attendance.

"That means you're significant, you have meaning, and you have purpose," Tebow said.

Longview Point Church event coordinators said it's a night of fun with a focus on faith.

The food was sponsored by Chick-fil-A.

