Witnesses rush to the side of people trapped inside burning car

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A car caught on fire after crashing at Walnut Grove and Timber Creek just before 10 p.m. Friday.

One witness said he ran inside a store to get a fire extinguisher to help save the three people trapped inside the vehicle.

"You could see the fuel line was busted," the witness said.

He said his main concern was putting out the fire and helping those inside.

"Got the fire out as soon as we could in order to get the people out, get them to safety," he said.

Witnesses said the vehicle was going at a high rate of speed when it was involved in the two vehicle crash.

"We knew they were going to need the jaws of life to get him out," the witness said.

Memphis Police Department said all three people inside the vehicle were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

