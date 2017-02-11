Memphis high school players make TN Mr. and Ms. Basketball lists

Memphis-area players dominate the Mr. and Miss Basketball finalists for Tennessee.

Last year's Tennessee Gatorade Player of the Year, guard Alex Lomax of East is again a finalist in Class Triple-A. He's joined on the list by sharpshooter Tyler Harris of Cordova.

Other finalists include Josh Conrad of W.E.B. DuBois in Class A, and in Division 2 Small School, Chase Hayden of St. George's and Malik Riddle of Rossville Christian.

For the girls, Jayla Hemingway of Houston represents the Bluff City in Class-AAA. Northpoint Christian's Ashton Baker and Harding's Antoinette Lewis make the list in Div-2 Small School, and in Div-2 Large School, Myah LeFlore of St. Benedict makes the list.

The winners will be announced March 7 during the State Tournament in Murfreesboro.

