Grizzlies fall hard to Warriors 122-107

While the basketball world seems to think Saturday's return of Kevin Durant to Oklahoma City is the biggest event of the year, the biggest event Friday night was right here in the Bluff City with the Memphis Grizzlies hosting the Golden State Warriors.

Golden State comes in with superstars Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, plus they have the NBA's best record of 44-8, and they get right to work.

Klay Thompson, who had struggled in the first two games, had no problem finding the range Friday. Thompson was on fire beyond the arc and everywhere else, scoring 36 points on the night.

Griz tried to counter with Zach Randolph doing work in the post off the bench. Zbo working his old man game beneath the rim, using strength and guile to will his way to 17 points and 13 rebounds in just 25 minutes.

Mike Conley was sharp with 20 points, but everyone else struggled.

Andre Iguodala off the Warriors Bench with 18. This one turns into a blowout.

Draymond Green sets an NBA record with the fewest points on his way to a triple double, with just four points, but 10 assists, 12 rebounds, 10 Steals, plus five blocks.

Warriors blast the Grizzlies with a final score of 122-107.

The Grizzlies, now 33-23, next go on the road for their first meeting against the Brooklyn Nets Monday night.

