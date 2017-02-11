41st annual Memphis Open starts Saturday

America's next generation of tennis stars are ready show their stuff at the Memphis Open Tennis Tournament, one of only four American stops on the ATP Tour.

Ivo Karlovic is the number one seed in this year's 41st annual event.

American John Isner gets the number two mark in the draw announced Friday night at the Racquet Club.

Fellow Americans Sam Querrey and Steve Johnson are seeded third and fourth respectively.

Some familiar names, 2008 Memphis Champion Steve Darcis of Belgium returns, as does last year's runner-up, American Taylor Fritz.

The Tournament begins Saturday with qualifying rounds.

The main draw starts Monday at the Racquet Club of Memphis.

