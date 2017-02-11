Man springs to action after fire breaks out at apartments

A Memphis firefighter was treated for exhaustion and a woman was injured after firefighters battled flames at an apartment complex.

The fire happened in the 100 block of Hillview Avenue in the Valley Forge Apartments just before 1 a.m. Saturday.

Michael Gray said he saw the smoke and knew he had to do something to help the people inside.

“I looked and I went around that corner right there, and I look and ran up stairs and knocked on them doors,” Gray said. “I'm glad nobody was hurt.”

A firefighter was treated on the scene for exhaustion. A woman was treated on the scene after she was cut on her leg.

MFD said the apartment did have a working smoke detector. Eight apartment units received smoke, fire and water damage.

The cause of the fire was the result of a burning incense left unattended in the bedroom, according to MFD.

