3 injured, 1 arrested in Midtown drag racing crash

Three people were injured in a crash Midtown as a result of drag racing, according to Memphis Police Department.

The crash happened at Polar Avenue and Belleair Drive late Friday night.

Police said a 2005 Toyota Venza failed to yield at a stop sign and continued to make a left turn from Veterans Plaza Drive onto Poplar and collided with a 2015 Dodge Charger. Another vehicle crashed into the driver’s side of the Toyota and drove away.

A witness told officers she saw the unknown vehicle and Charger drag racing moments before the crash, but she did not see the crash.

The driver of the Toyota was taken to Regional Medical Center in critical condition. The driver of the Charger, identified as Cordero Ragland, and a passenger were both taken to the Regional Medical Center in non-critical condition.

Ragland was arrested and charged with drag racing, two counts of aggravated assault, driving while license suspended, financial responsibility law and reckless driving.

