Woman found stabbed to death in North Memphis

A woman was stabbed to death in North Memphis on Saturday morning.

Memphis Police Department found the woman in the 700 block of Robeson Avenue just after 9 a.m.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family members said they were told 43-year-old relative was found in an alley.

“We’re just torn up about it. Just really, really just torn inside out,” the believed victim’s sister April Gant said.

However, police have not told the family if their loved one is indeed the victim. Investigators told them they would not be able to tell until Monday.

“I don't think that's fair because we need closure,” Gant said. “At least they could have had us down there and told us to come and identify the body.”

The family went to the scene to look for clues.

“I've been riding since 11 o’ clock this morning looking for her,” cousin Lisa Stringfellow said. “And I still haven’t found her yet.”

The family wants justice for whoever killed this woman.

“His day is coming, he’s going to burn in hell,” Stringfellow said. “He's going to burn in hell; he's going to get exactly what he deserve.”

No suspects have been arrested at this time, but police said this is a homicide investigation.

MPD said they need to obtain prints before family members can identify the body. They said several people have claimed that the victim is their loved one.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.